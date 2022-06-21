'I'm Going For Old Broads': Tracy Morgan Hilariously Discusses His Divorce And Online Dating

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan
Shutterstock | 9037

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Tracy Morgan is an American stand-up comedian and actor best known for his television work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He is also known for his role as Tracy Jordan in the sitcom 30 Rock, each of which earned him Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Tracy is always up to give his fans a good laugh. His recent appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers was no different as he spoke on different topics that made both the host and the audience laugh out loud.

Keep scrolling for more details of his interview. 

The Latest

Packers QB Kurt Benkert Speaks About Being Released

NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf Might Become One Of The Highest Paid Receivers Soon

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

MLB Rumors: Mets Are Looking To Add Relievers At The Trade Deadline

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

'Jacques Cousteau Is My Biological Grandpa'

Seth commenced the interview by telling Tracy that he knows he is a shark lover following a magnificent welcome from Seth and the audience. "Yeah man, I love me some sharks, more than flounders," the Emmy Award nominee confirmed.

Tracy went on to joke that Jacques Cousteau is his biological grandfather and that marine life runs in his blood. 

"A lot of people don't know that Jacques Cousteau is my biological grandpa," he revealed. 

He further added that Jacques Cousteau's full name was, "Jacques Cousteau Morgan." 

The Jacques Cousteau that Tracy spoke about was a navy officer, divemaster, oceanographer, filmmaker, and author from France who co-invented the first open-circuit SCUBA set and directed the first underwater documentaries.

Tracy mentioned Jacques to explain how much of a shark lover he is. 

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Tracy Joked About His Divorce 

In an attempt to get serious, the host decided to ask the comedian about his divorce

"I did read you were getting a divorce, I was very sorry to read that," Seth said. 

However, Tracy did not seem to take the question seriously as he made a joke out of it. 

He responded saying, "Yeah man, I'm getting a divorce, man. My ex-wife took that social distancing too far. She moved out and ain't seen her since." 

He continued the joke, "I called her up, and I said, 'Baby you quarantining? She said, 'call it what you want to call it. I ain't never coming back to you.'"

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Tracy Is On Tinder 

Seth was curious, so he asked if Tracy was going to try dating again. As usual, Tracy joked about the question, revealing that he's on a dating app. 

"I'm on Tinder!" he said. "My Tinder profile is just a Walmart truck dropping a bag of money on my front lawn."

Dating Age-Appropriate

Tracy got everyone laughing when he was asked if he now dates women of his age since his ex-wife was younger than him. 

"Yea, I'm dating age-appropriate, man. I'm going for old broads. 75, 80, that's my thing! You got pushing around, the oxygen tank, you know, she has emphysema. That's what I love!" Tracy screamed. 

Tracy's appearance on The Late Night With Seth Meyers was exciting and entertaining. The crowd would welcome someone like him on the show on a weekly basis.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

'Heated Altercation': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Skips Teresa Giudice Housewarming Party Amid Alleged Luis Ruelas Feud

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.