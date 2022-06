Daughter of reality TV star Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin, turned 21 last week and celebrated her birthday in style. The model already made a name for herself after booking some of the most talked-about fashion shows on the previous season's runway shows.

She also landed Magazine covers and centerfolds, the latest of which was The Perfect Magazine. Amelia had the privilege of working with Pat McGrath and other fashion geniuses leading her to consider the experience the best day of her life.