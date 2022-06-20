NFL Rumors: Suggested Trade Has Cowboys Trading Future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys legend Tyron Smith
Wikimedia | Jeffrey Beall

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The Dallas Cowboys have had a future Hall of Famer protecting their quarterbacks for over ten years. However, some believe the relationship between player and team should end sooner rather than later.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested that the Dallas Cowboys should trade offensive tackle, Tyron Smith, to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nagging Injuries

A Dallas Cowboys helmet
Shutterstock | 420274

Among Kay's reasoning for the deal from Dallas' perspective is Smith's issues with injury. Currently, Smith is struggling with a back injury that has plagued him throughout the team's OTAs.

This isn't Smith's first injury in recent years either. The 31-year-old has missed 20 games over the last two seasons. 2016 was the last time Smith played in a full season. While the production is still there, the piling injuries may not be worth it for Dallas.

Current Contract

The Dallas Cowboys offense against the New England Patriots defense
Shutterstock | 978674

Another reason Kay laid out for the deal is the cost of Smith's contract. The future Hall of Famer is set to make $13.5 million and $13.6M in each of the next two seasons. These are the final two seasons of an eight-year, $97.6M contract that was signed back in 2014.

This type of deal isn't a major cost. Especially for a top-tier tackle like Smith. However, with the growing list of injuries the 31-year-old has been dealing with, is it worth it for the Cowboys to continue paying Smith if he continues to miss time?

An Heir Apparent

Home of the Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 246394

Kay also notes that the Cowboys seem to have their next franchise left tackle on the roster. The team drafted Tulsa's Tyler Smith with the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has the potential to take over for Smith whenever he departs.

"By drafting Tyler Smith, the No. 24 pick this year, Dallas has its heir-apparent at left tackle in place," Kay writes. "The Tulsa product is almost certainly in line to take starting snaps during the 2022 campaign because of Tyron Smith’s durability issues. The Cowboys could speed up the transition by moving on from the incumbent starter before training camp even begins."

Potential Compensation

The Dallas Cowboys during practice
Shutterstock | 340777

Despite the injuries Smith has faced, there is a bit of a market for older tackles with an elite playing pedigree. The Washington Commanders acquired a third and fifth-round pick for Trent Williams, who was 31 at the time of the deal. Duane Brown, 32 at the time of his trade to the Houston Texans, netted a second and third-round pick. Dallas, Kay notes, would do well to receive a third-rounder in return.

The likelihood of a Smith trade is low, however. The Cowboys are entering a year in which they need to win, and while Tyler Smith may be the future at the left tackle position, Tyron Smith is the best option should the Cowboys have ambitions of making it back to the playoffs in 2022.

