NFL Rumors: Suggested Trade Has Cowboys Trading Future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith

Despite the injuries Smith has faced, there is a bit of a market for older tackles with an elite playing pedigree. The Washington Commanders acquired a third and fifth-round pick for Trent Williams, who was 31 at the time of the deal. Duane Brown, 32 at the time of his trade to the Houston Texans, netted a second and third-round pick. Dallas, Kay notes, would do well to receive a third-rounder in return.
The likelihood of a Smith trade is low, however. The Cowboys are entering a year in which they need to win, and while Tyler Smith may be the future at the left tackle position, Tyron Smith is the best option should the Cowboys have ambitions of making it back to the playoffs in 2022.