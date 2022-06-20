Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak's Cutest BFF Moments

Most people would delete all pictures of their exes from their Instagram after a breakup (and never post about them again), but not Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak. The former lovers' and current best friends’ two-decade bond is well documented on their respective feeds. And despite the fact that they broke up 15 years ago, their relationship seems to have only gotten stronger over time.

They constantly poke fun at each other, post throwback pics, and attend red carpet events together. And oh, the looks they give each other!

Ahead, take a look at Kaling and Novak’s cutest moments on IG.