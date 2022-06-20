Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak's Cutest BFF Moments

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling posing together
Most people would delete all pictures of their exes from their Instagram after a breakup (and never post about them again), but not Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak. The former lovers' and current best friends’ two-decade bond is well documented on their respective feeds. And despite the fact that they broke up 15 years ago, their relationship seems to have only gotten stronger over time.

They constantly poke fun at each other, post throwback pics, and attend red carpet events together. And oh, the looks they give each other!

Ahead, take a look at Kaling and Novak’s cutest moments on IG.

Poking Fun

The Ocean’s 8 actress loves to poke wholesome fun at her BFF on Instagram. At the premiere of her movie Late Night in 2019, the two posed on the red carpet together and she posted the picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Me with a couple fans last night @latenightmovie”

The “fans” were Novak, of course, and her Mindy Project costar Ike Barinholtz.

Back in 2016, Kaling uploaded a lovely photo of herself and Novak, and she captioned it, “You know you're cool if I break out my starry top for you.”

The Looks

Has anyone ever scrolled through Kaling’s feed and noticed the loved-up looks these two give each other? If we didn’t know better, we’d think they were still an item!

Look at how she was gazing lovingly at him when they attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party (above).

In the post below from January 2014, he was looking at her in a romantic way, too.

And in this selfie from December 2013, the two are definitely oozing chemistry!

Throwbacks

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling posing together
Kaling and Novak’s friendship goes back – to way before they had their Instagrams. Thanks to throwback pics, we get a glimpse of the good old days when they were younger and starring in The Office (and probably still dating).

Here’s a pic from 2006, which she captioned, “Looking unkempt and 20-something!”

And here’s another photo of the two of them holding hands.

For this one, Kaling wrote, “This is 25! Flashback Fridayz courtesy of Jenna Fischer.”

Hitting The Vanity Fair Oscar Parties

The besties have attended several Vanity Fair Oscar parties together and they never seem to miss an opportunity to hit the photo booth. They were there hamming it up in 2017.

Then in 2018, Novak posted this to his Instagram with the caption, “Super present with @mindykaling @vanityfair ❤️ 📱📷”

And they were back at it in 2020. Novak posted about it again, calling it a “great party.”

