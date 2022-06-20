Penelope Cruz Stuns In Figure-Hugging Chanel Dress

Penélope Cruz dressed up for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her film "Official Competition" on Tuesday in Lower Manhattan. The Spanish 48-year-old strutted her stuff on the red carpet outside the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Penelope, as usual, appeared to be a fraction of her actual age.

Cruz wore a massive red curly hairpiece in Official Competition, which hits US theaters this Friday, to better portray avant-garde Palme d'Or-winning director Lola Cuevas.

