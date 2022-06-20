Penelope Cruz Stuns In Figure-Hugging Chanel Dress

Close up of Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz dressed up for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her film "Official Competition" on Tuesday in Lower Manhattan. The Spanish 48-year-old strutted her stuff on the red carpet outside the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Penelope, as usual, appeared to be a fraction of her actual age.

Cruz wore a massive red curly hairpiece in Official Competition, which hits US theaters this Friday, to better portray avant-garde Palme d'Or-winning director Lola Cuevas.

Penelope Stuns At Tribeca Film Festival

Penelope Cruz close up
Penélope looked stunning in a single-sleeved black sparkly Chanel gown with a matching quilted clutch and peep-toe heels chosen by stylist Cristina Ehrlich in a post she shared with her 6 million followers. Her hair fell to the side of her face as she finished her look with a Chanel choker and subtle glam.

Cruz has been an official Chanel brand ambassador for several years, but she first collaborated with the luxury French fashion house in 1999.

Hot Pink Chanel

The Parallel mother actress, who made headlines a few months ago in a bejeweled red gown that took an astounding 700 hours to make, stepped out earlier this week in a gorgeous, hot pink Chanel look that commanded everyone's attention.

The 48-year-old actor wore an outfit perfect for the occasion: she attended Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York. Penelope completed her look with a super-cute quilted purse by the brand in the same color as her dress, which, given the artist's stature, has officially become one of the best petite dresses we've seen in a long time.

Penelope Dominates In 'Official Competition'

Penélope Cruz is a fantastic dramatic performer, but we don't get enough of her lustrous comic timing. That makes Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat's sharp, witty Spanish-Argentine film Official Competition a rare treat.

Cruz portrays Lola Cuevas, an eccentric but intensely focused filmmaker hired by a restless billionaire to direct a highfalutin prize-winning novel about warring brothers. On the other hand, Cruz plays the scene with the coolness of a woman who has no time for time-wasting schoolboys. It's easy to fall in love with her. But you'd be crazy to mess with her.

Effective Workout Sessions

Penelope Cruz at an event
Through physical activities and a diet plan, Penelope Cruz maintains her toned and healthy body. The actress does not spend hours in the gym; instead, she spends her time practicing Bikram yoga, which can also serve as a cardio workout depending on the class. Her workout classes are usually 90 minutes long.

