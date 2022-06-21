K-Pop Singer Kang Daniel Makes US Daytime Debut On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

The Yellow singer has a smile that never falters and has a quiet confidence that whatever is his will come to him. While going solo in 2019 might have been to prove something, he has since learned to be comfortable with his identity and ambition. This self-assurance is reflected in his debut full-length album the Story, which is perhaps his most superb work so far.

After confronting his fears over the course of the Color trilogy, which was released as three mini-albums titled Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow, the singer is now at peace. Daniel understands that he cannot control everything nor please everyone, which is why he takes care of whatever he can, enjoys whenever he can, and lets go of the rest. His album, The Story, was born out of the need to utterly and totally be himself, free and fluid.