Skid Row Stabber Still At Large Nearly 40 Years Later

The killing spree started on the morning of October 23, 1978. The killer went after homeless people, often stabbing them and dumping their bodies in alleyways.

The first victim was 50-year-old Jesse Martinez. Six days later, the killer murdered his second victim, 32-year-old Jose Cortes, followed a day later by 46-year-old Bruce Emmett Drake.

On November 4, the killer murdered 65-year-old J. P. Henderson was killed, and 39-year-old David Martin Jones was killed five days later. Then, only two days later, 57-year-old Francisco Pérez Rodriguez became the next victim.

The killer then murdered two people, 36-year-old Frank Floyd Reed and 49-year-old Augustine E. Luna, followed by 34-year-old Milford Fletcher.

Three days later, 45-year-old Frank García was murdered near City Hall. That killing was unique because it happened in a prestigious area of the city with a lot of people nearby, but the killer somehow got away.

The Skid Row Stabber's last confirmed kill was 26-year-old Luis Alvarez, who was stabbed to death on January 21, 1979.