Paige Spiranac In Bikini Celebrates Opening Day

Paige Spiranac has never been afraid to post intimate photos on her social media pages. She posted a photo of herself wearing a US flag bikini top on Friday. Paige was recently named the world's sexiest woman and graced the cover of Maxim.

The 29-year-old golf beauty has recently amassed a massive social media following and hosts a popular podcast, Playing A Round. Between 2015 and 2016, Spiranac played professionally for San Diego State and Arizona University.

She is well-known for her glamorous appearance and has advocated for women's right to dress as they please.

Please keep reading to find out more about her.