Reese Witherspoon Loves To Have Fun With Dog Minnie Pearl On Instagram

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram feed is dotted with photos of all her dogs, but eagle-eyed followers might notice that one pup is getting a bit more exposure than the others.

We're talking about her French bulldog Minnie Pearl, who seems to be sitting beside her or on her lap (to be fair, she's smaller than the other dogs) during Reese's Book Club announcements. The Oscar-winning star has also twinned with the doggo and dressed her in costumes several times.

Dare we say Minnie is the favorite? In any case, the two are always having fun, and the pictures ahead are proof.