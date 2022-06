Quarterback Jameis Winston is entering a pretty significant year. The former first overall pick was injured after an impressive start to last season and may find himself in limbo if the Saints perform poorly this season. However. he still seems excited by his situation in New Orleans.

"I just love D.A.'s approach, how he's stepped in and been a commander of men and showed great leadership and great dialogue with all of us," Winston said. "So I'm very excited and looking forward to the season and working with him continuously."

"It's exciting for me," he continued. "Absolutely, it's exciting for me. It's exciting for me to have an opportunity to do that here, with this group of guys, the organization, the coaching staff, the players. There's an added excitement to this season for me."