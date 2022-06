Aly Raisman isn't letting anything get in the way of fitness.

The 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist officially retired from gymnastics in January 2020, and the pandemic hit shortly after that, but neither event has slowed her down. If anything, they have only helped her step up her fitness game.

In an interview with Shape last year, she said, "I actually feel like I've been able to work out a little bit more than I was before the pandemic." Read the details below.