Emily Ratajkowski traveled to a beachside hotel in France to celebrate her 31st birthday last week.

She spent the weekend with her son, Sylvester Bear, and girlfriends. Apart from the festivities, the getaway was the perfect opportunity for the model and her friends to display new and old designs of Inamorata Woman swimwear.

After the birthday party, she traveled to Nice with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and later Porto Ercole and Florence, Italy.