A Look Inside Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Recently Listed Aspen Mansion

Kyle Richards, her husband Mauricio Umansky, and their family have said goodbye to their gorgeous holiday home in Aspen. This comes after years of unforgettable experiences, including dreamy outdoor movie nights and lit New Year's Eve festivities.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her daughter Alexia shared an Architectural Digest article on June 14 confirming that the property is up for sale.

While opening up about the new season of RHOBH during a chat with ET in March, Kylie hinted about leaving Aspen. She said, "Aspen will never be the same. Honestly, that is my little happy place, and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, let me tell you."

Anyone who buys Kyle's Aspen home will be getting a great deal as the property has impressive interior and exterior features. Find out below about the house's price, features, and much more.