A Look Inside Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Recently Listed Aspen Mansion

Kyle Richards, her husband Mauricio Umansky, and their family have said goodbye to their gorgeous holiday home in Aspen. This comes after years of unforgettable experiences, including dreamy outdoor movie nights and lit New Year's Eve festivities.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her daughter Alexia shared an Architectural Digest article on June 14 confirming that the property is up for sale.

While opening up about the new season of RHOBH  during a chat with ET in March, Kylie hinted about leaving Aspen. She said, "Aspen will never be the same. Honestly, that is my little happy place, and people don't know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, let me tell you."

Anyone who buys Kyle's Aspen home will be getting a great deal as the property has impressive interior and exterior features. Find out below about the house's price, features, and much more.  

The Home Is In The Center Of Aspen 

Kyle Richards' Aspen home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Kyle and Mauricio purchased the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath, three-story duplex for $4.2 million in 2016. However, Mauricio's real estate firm, The Agency, is offering the property for $9.75 million.

According to the listing, the home is in the center of Aspen and is the ideal retreat for outdoor enthusiasts, as it is close to the Roaring Fork River and various parks and trails.

It Offers Exceptional Mountain Views 

Inside Kyle Richards' Aspen home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The Aspen hideaway is expected to sell soon due to its magnificent features and convenient location. The house is 2,426 square feet and has two big decks, one off the living room and the other on the rooftop, which gives panoramic mountain views of the Roaring Fork Valley. The rooftop deck even features a relaxing hot tub while enjoying the views.

The living area has soaring ceilings and exposed log beams, making it feel extra warm and inviting. The living room also features a big full-height fireplace and an entire wall covered in magnificent river stones to weave in more natural elements.

Some Extra Decorations 

Great views from Kyle Richards' Aspen home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The river stones can be found elsewhere in the house, like the primary suite on the second floor. The stones are also used to decorate a big fireplace in the bedroom, with French doors leading to a tiny private balcony. Dual steam showers and a soaking tub are included in the en-suite bathroom. In addition, the house offers a two-car garage and driveway parking, making it easier to entertain visitors.

Kyle And Mauricio Are Real Estate Tycoons

The beautiful kitchen in Kyle Richards Aspen home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The sale of the Aspen mansion will not be Kyle and Mauricio's first real estate transaction. The couple ultimately sold their Bel-Air, California, estate for $6.1 million in January, nearly five years after initially putting it up on the market.

 

From the listing, the 6,250-square-foot elegant 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom home is tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac. Inside, a foyer showcases an opulent stairwell, soaring 20-foot ceilings, and newly-installed Carrara marble and black granite floors, setting the tone for the custom-designed living space.

Faye Resnick designed the great room, featuring stylish neutral furnishings and hand-painted walls with glam accents throughout (such as the grand piano and gilded marble fireplace).

…And A Smart Couple

One of the bedrooms in Kyle Richards' Aspen home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

When the couple's former Bel-Air estate did not sell right away, they leased it for $50,000 per month as a short-term summer rental and $25,000 per month as an annual rental.

According to Kyle's representative, they put the home back on the market in August 2021 and eventually sold it to Amanda Frances, a self-made financial empowerment specialist, and author.

Kyle and Mauricio have been married for 26 years and are no strangers to the real estate sector. Hopefully, they will have many more years of happiness and great real estate deals.

