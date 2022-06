Professional Surfer Kassia Meador joins the long list of celebrities excited for Summertime which is unsurprising considering her career. The athlete had a candid one-on-one conversation with Salt and Snow about her love for surfing and sharing some personal info.

Meador talked about her favorite surf spots and gave helpful tips on choosing gears.

The New York Times crowned the athlete “the queen of nose-riding” because of her flawless maneuver of the ocean’s waves when surfing.