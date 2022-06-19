Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances For Her Husband

Salma Hayek is enjoying her summer vacation after wrapping up filming in London for the third part of Magic Mike. The actress shared a new snap showing off her curves in a bikini aboard her billionaire husband’s yacht.

Although the couple keeps the intricacies of their relationship under wraps, they occasionally share their intimate moments with fans, and this was one of them. Fans are used to seeing the House of Gucci star in a pool, but this shot showed a goofy side to her.

Scroll to see the photos