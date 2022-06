Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Pacers may have already traded Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but rumors continue to swirl around Turner and his future in Indiana.

According to a source who spoke to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Pacers have already resumed trade conversations about Turner ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.