Britney Spears Spends $11.8 Million On Calabasas Mansion

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have wasted little time settling into their new life together. The couple moved into their new Hidden Valley property last week, soon after getting married. The newlyweds are headed to the swanky gated community of The Oaks in Calabasas, California. 

Owing to their recent relocation, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now their new neighbors. The pop star will also be closer to her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who reside with their father, Kevin Federline — Britney's ex-husband. 

Britney likely decided to move to her new home immediately after her marriage to Sam so she could be closer to her kids. Her decision to move immediately may be to keep a close relationship with her kids. Whatever the case, the property is befitting for someone like Britney and will help her settle into married life. 

See more details of Britney and Sam's new home below.

A Secured Dwelling

Britney Spears' new Calabasas mansion
Forbescorrales.com | Forbescorrales.com

The opulent mansion is stunning and will provide Britney with the solitude and protection she needs to avoid the paparazzi and intrusive ex-husband Jason Alexander. The gorgeous property features countless amenities, which probably attracted Britney. The pop star's new mansion houses a 10-seat movie theater, a wine cellar, and a gift-wrapping area.

Some Luxurious Adornments

Inside Britney Spears' Calabasas home
forbescorrales.com | forbescorrales.com

The newly purchased mansion, which cost $11.8 million, was constructed in 2008. It was last sold in 2012 to Bill Slevin, the owner of a car dealership. This astonishingly lavish edifice distributes six bedrooms and nine baths across more than 11,600 square feet of single-level living space. 

Soaring bespoke steel front doors open into luxurious rooms embellished with imported onyx hardwood. These adornments are said to naturally suit Britney's extravagant tastes. Stone flooring, vaulted ceilings, wide arched hallways, handmade chandeliers, Ann Sacks mosaic tile designs, and hand-carved fireplaces are all part of the home's luxurious ornamentation.

More Of The Home's Highlights 

Beautiful interior of Britney Spears' new Calabasas home
Forbescorrales.com | Forbescorrales.com

Among the other attractions are a 33-foot entryway coated in Cantera stone, a formal dining room, a wood-paneled library, and a huge living room with a massive fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has professional-grade appliances, an expansive center island, and a breakfast nook. The breakfast nook opens to a 2,000-square-foot al fresco gathering patio with a barbeque center and fireplace.

A magnificent master bedroom with a fireplace, sitting area, balcony, and fitness room is also included in the residence. There are two walk-in closets with walnut and alder wood cabinetry and a luxurious marble bath with a soaking tub and steam shower.

Exquisite Outdoor Facilities

33-foot entryway coated in Cantera stone
Forbescorrales.com | Forbescorrales.com

The resort-like grounds, which span 1.6 acres and contain a 55-foot pool, are among the property's outdoor attractions. 

The resort-style pool includes mosaic tiles and several waterfalls, giving the newlyweds the feeling of being on their honeymoon right in their backyard. A jacuzzi, a heated covered patio, a large outdoor kitchen, and a five-car garage are also available. Finally, the couple has an exquisite guest house where they can entertain their friends. 

More Properties On The Way

Swimming pool in Britney Spears' Calabasas home
Forbescorrales.com | Forbescorrales.com

Britney's journey up the property ladder has not been easy. Her much-discussed conservatorship has complicated her accumulation of wealth and houses. Besides her latest Calabasas crib, the pop princess has made substantial property purchases now that she is free of the authority that took over her income, personal life, and medical issues.

With a net worth of $60 million, which Forbes considered "shockingly low" compared to Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson, the notoriously private star has amassed an incredible real estate portfolio over the years. These include a paparazzi-proof Beverly Hills mansion and a stylish New York penthouse. 

With her newfound freedom, one can be confident that Britney will continue to climb high on the real estate ladder by purchasing more properties. 

