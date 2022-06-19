Britney Spears Spends $11.8 Million On Calabasas Mansion

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have wasted little time settling into their new life together. The couple moved into their new Hidden Valley property last week, soon after getting married. The newlyweds are headed to the swanky gated community of The Oaks in Calabasas, California.

Owing to their recent relocation, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now their new neighbors. The pop star will also be closer to her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, who reside with their father, Kevin Federline — Britney's ex-husband.

Britney likely decided to move to her new home immediately after her marriage to Sam so she could be closer to her kids. Her decision to move immediately may be to keep a close relationship with her kids. Whatever the case, the property is befitting for someone like Britney and will help her settle into married life.

See more details of Britney and Sam's new home below.