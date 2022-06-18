NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Robert Williams III For Deandre Ayton, Per 'Fansided'

Since they got eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around Deandre Ayton and his future with the Phoenix Suns.

Suns general manager James Jones may have expressed strong confidence that Ayton will return to Phoenix in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they don't seem willing to give him a max contract in the 2022 NBA free agency. If they fail to agree on a new deal, the Suns are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Ayton this summer.