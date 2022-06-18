NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Send Bradley Beal To Knicks For Trade Package Centered On RJ Barrett

Bradley Beal taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Rashinseita

Sports
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they still fail to build a title contender around him this summer, the three-time NBA All-Star could reevaluate his future in Washington.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Wizards would have no choice but to entertain offers for him on the market.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Eric Bledsoe & No. 7 Pick To Raptors For OG Anunoby

'I'm The Worst Auditioner': Jennifer Aniston Confesses To Sebastian Stan

RHOD Star Lesa Milan's 'Mina Roe' Fashion Week Show Crashes Designer's Website After Bravo Debut

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Myles Turner & TJ McConnell To Hornets For Package Centered On No. 13 Pick

Packers OC Talks About Rookie WR Christian Watson's Impact

Potential Trade Partner - New York Knicks

Bradley Beal holding the ball
Wikimedia | Adeletron 3030

If Beal demands a trade, the best scenario for the Wizards is to send him to a team that could give them a trade package that includes a young franchise cornerstone.

One of the ideal trade partners for the Wizards is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that the Wizards and the Knicks could explore this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would be trading Beal to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Wizards Get A New Centerpiece

RJ Barrett warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

Sending Beal to the Knicks for a trade package centered on Barrett should be a no-brainer for the Wizards, especially if they finally decide to undergo a full-blown rebuild.

Barrett would give the Wizards the centerpiece of the next title-contending team they will try to build in Washington in the post-Beal era. Barrett still has plenty of things he needs to improve in his game, but he has shown the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league.

In addition to Barrett, the Wizards would also be receiving a young and promising wingman in Reddish and two first-round picks that they could use to add talented prospects to their roster.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Heat Sends Jimmy Butler Back To Philly For James Harden

Alex Rodriguez Lounges In Miami With Mystery Woman

Is Bradley Beal Worth Giving Up RJ Barrett?

Bradley Beal shaking hands with opponents
Wikimedia | Tagstt

Sacrificing Barrett would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal's caliber. When he's 100 percent healthy, Beal is considered one of the best active players in the NBA. However, before they engage in a blockbuster trade with the Wizards, the Knicks should first convince Beal to sign a long-term contract extension.

Also, after the successful acquisition of Beal, the Knicks should make other roster moves that would strengthen their chances of competing in the Eastern Conference and challenging for the NBA championship next season.

Bradley Beal's On-Court Impact On Knicks

Bradley Beal talking to reporters
Wikimedia | Superbia23

Beal would be an incredible addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in Big Apple would significantly improve their offensive efficiency, which currently ranks No. 22 in the league, scoring 108.0 points per 100 possessions. He would give them a reliable No. 1 scoring option, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate three-point shooter.

This season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. Though shooting guard is his natural position, the Knicks could also ask Beal to run their offense and become their primary playmaker until they find a new starting point guard.

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Salma Hayek Reacts to 'Eternals' Breaking Molds With A Super Hero Sex Scene

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.