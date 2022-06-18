NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Send Bradley Beal To Knicks For Trade Package Centered On RJ Barrett

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they still fail to build a title contender around him this summer, the three-time NBA All-Star could reevaluate his future in Washington.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Wizards would have no choice but to entertain offers for him on the market.