Ana De Armas In Bikini Enjoys Boat Ride

The actress wore a multicolored bikini with a string top tied on the front and a green face cap. Her swimwear choice highlighted her flat tummy and perky butt, which she put on full display in slide three.

She also captured the picturesque blue ocean surrounded by mountains and greenery and then gave a sneak peek of her partner's legs. Since her breakup with Ben Affleck, the actress has kept a low dating profile leaving fans to speculate on the identity of her mystery man.