Ana de Armas posted a picture of herself in a bikini lounging on a boat after wrapping up production and press runs for her upcoming film The Gray Man. The actress is one of the hot names in Hollywood with a feature in some of the summer's most anticipated films. With a busy month ahead for the promotion of Blonde (a Marilyn Monroe biopic), Armas traveled to Italy for a mini vacation.
Ana De Armas In Bikini Enjoys Boat Ride
Relaxing In Italy With A Mystery Man
The actress wore a multicolored bikini with a string top tied on the front and a green face cap. Her swimwear choice highlighted her flat tummy and perky butt, which she put on full display in slide three.
She also captured the picturesque blue ocean surrounded by mountains and greenery and then gave a sneak peek of her partner's legs. Since her breakup with Ben Affleck, the actress has kept a low dating profile leaving fans to speculate on the identity of her mystery man.
Making Her Mark In Hollywood
Last year, she made TIME's 100 Next lists, and deservedly so because she has since built her resume with more notable movies. They include the James Bond movie - No Time to Die and the critically acclaimed comedy-mystery Knives Out.
Her latest feature is on the Netflix adaptation of DC mythology, The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers. The action-thriller is set to keep everyone engaged and on the edge of their seats, especially with former Captain America, Chris Evans playing the role of a villain.
Becoming Marilyn Monroe In 'Blonde'
De Armas announced this month that the Marilyn Monroe biopic is coming sooner than we think. She said it would show the world what it meant to be Norma Jean (Monroe's real name). Netflix previously released a mini-documentary of the iconic actress, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. De Armas talking about her role, said,
"I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."
"We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma [Jeane] the most invisible,” she said.
With this adaptation de Armas and the production team hope to add a human feeling to the legend since the world is so enamored with her memory that they forget she was a real person.