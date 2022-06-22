Mike Tyson Shares Thoughts About Fighting Jake Paul On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Paul has repeatedly called out Tyson for a boxing match but the former undisputed heavyweight world champion had never taken up the offer seriously. Kimmel simply cut to the chase on last Friday’s episode and asked Iron Mike if he’d give Jake the time of day.

“Jake Paul, he keeps saying he wants to fight you, do you want to fight him?” the host asked. Mike pondered for a quick second and replied, “That could be very interesting, I never took it really serious but yeah, that could be very interesting.”

Kimmel pressed on, “You think that he is skilled enough to make it something that you might actually want to do?”

“He’s skilled enough, yes I’m a give it to him,” Mike said. “He’s skilled enough because he’s winning. Even if he’s fighting guys, you guys don’t believe he should be fighting, they should be able to beat him but they can’t. So he’s beating people he shouldn’t really be beating … you gotta give him that credit. He’s doing good man.”