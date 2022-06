The Philadelphia 76ers could be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Aside from trying to get rid of some bad contracts on their roster, the Sixers are also expected to find a way to improve their supporting casts around the veteran superstar duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid.

In the past months, the Sixers have already been linked to several big names expected to be available on the trading block this summer.