Detroit Tigers To Call Up Top Prospect Riley Greene

First things first, Greene debuts Saturday against the Rangers. His arrival at Comerica Park will certainly be met with much fanfare. The former fifth overall pick has long been considered one of baseball's top prospects. Some in the baseball world even rate him higher than the former first pick, Spencer Torkelson.

That would be enough to excite a fanbase. However, the Tigers currently sit fourth in the American League Central with a 24-39 record. They also have the worst offense in all of baseball, averaging a league-worst 2.68 runs per game. All of this combined creates a perfect storm of hype.

However, Hinch is confident his young outfielder can handle it all. "It's going to be fun," Hinch told the media via MLive. "He'll have as much energy tomorrow as he's probably ever had in his life."

And Hinch made one thing crystal clear: Greene will see plenty of playing time. "One thing I'm not going to do is have him come up here and sit," Hinch said. "He's going to play."