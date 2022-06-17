Sonia Sotomayor Praises Fellow SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas

Liberal activists mobilized when the media leaked text messages showing that Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, encouraged the Trump White House to contest the results of the 2020 election.

In response, Democrats have slammed Thomas and repeatedly urged him to recuse himself from all cases related to the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

But Sonia Sotomayor, one of the remaining liberal justices, has nothing but good things to say about her controversial colleague.