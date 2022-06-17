Sonia Sotomayor Praises Fellow SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas

SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor looks on
Wikimedia | Gage

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Liberal activists mobilized when the media leaked text messages showing that Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, encouraged the Trump White House to contest the results of the 2020 election.

In response, Democrats have slammed Thomas and repeatedly urged him to recuse himself from all cases related to the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

But Sonia Sotomayor, one of the remaining liberal justices, has nothing but good things to say about her controversial colleague.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Insider Reveals 3 Trade Targets For The Yankees

'I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem': Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Hearing Sexist Jokes

Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Tell Embarrassing High School Stories

MMA News: Daniel Cormier Believes Esparza Vs. Weili Zhang Could End In An Upset

Brooke Wells In Bikini Is Back To Business

Sotomayor Praises Thomas

Speaking before the American Constitution Society on Thursday, Sotomayor acknowledged that she has many disagreements with Thomas but praised him as a person of integrity.

"He is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution," Sotomayor said, as reported by The Hill.

Sotomayor stressed that, despite their disagreements, she and Thomas "share a common understanding about people and kindness towards them."

She then spoke at length about how her conservative friend treats people.

News & Politics

Video Shows Alleged Hazing That Left Daniel Santulli Disabled

By Damir Mujezinovic

Read More Below

SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas looks on
Wikimedia | Gage

Thomas, Sotomayor explained, is incredibly kind to Supreme Court employees.

"Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families’ names and histories."

"He's the first one who will go up to someone when you're walking with him and say, 'Is your son OK? How's your daughter doing in college?' He's the first one that, when my stepfather died, sent me flowers in Florida," she added.

The Hunt For 'The Doodler' Serial Killer Continues With 200K Reward For Information

Donald Trump Seemed 'Detached From Reality' After 2020 Election, William Barr Says

Allegations Against Virginia Thomas

Virginia Thomas, who also goes by Gigi, is not just being accused of collaborating with the Trump White House as the former president sought to overturn the 2020 election.

She is also being accused of reaching out to around 30 Arizona lawmakers and asking them to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the state.

On top of that, Thomas reportedly emailed conservative lawyer John Eastman as he was helping Trump contest the results of the election.

Thomas denies any wrongdoing.

Regaining Public's Confidence

Sonia Sotomayor at a hearing
Shutterstock | 269047

Sotomayor also encouraged liberals and progressives to not give up on the Supreme Court.

"We have to have continuing faith in the court system and our system of government," she said, as reported by The New York Times, adding that she hoped "to regain the public's confidence that we -- as a court, as an institution -- have not lost our way."

"There are days I get discouraged... there have been moments when I've stopped and said, 'Is this worth it anymore?'" Sotomayor revealed.

"And every time when I do that, I lick my wounds for a while, sometimes I cry, and then I say, 'OK, let's fight,'" she concluded.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek In Bikini Takes A Dip

Alexandra Daddario Twins With Sister In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Her 'Real Summer Style'

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Body-Hugging Red Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.