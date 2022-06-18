Priyanka Chopra, In Swimsuit, Brings The Laughter!

Basking in a beautiful two-piece vintage green swimsuit while lounging in a pool, movie star Priyanka Chopra is all smiles. With the LA sky as the backdrop, Chopra looked to be taking a break from it all to relax.

As one of Hollywood's leading talents, the actress keeps a very demanding schedule. She must maintain a healthy balance between her litany of projects to stay mentally fit.

Priyanka has always been upfront about her life and career with her fans through her social media, and with more than 79.5 million followers on her Instagram, she is always in contact with her fans and stays connected with photos that showcase her life as a movie star and what her life looks like behind the scenes. Being so open and honest has endeared Priyanka to millions of fans.