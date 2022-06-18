The actress is all smiles and laughs in her latest swimsuit photos
Priyanka Chopra, In Swimsuit, Brings The Laughter!
The Latest
Priyanka Is Sitting Pretty In Pool!
Basking in a beautiful two-piece vintage green swimsuit while lounging in a pool, movie star Priyanka Chopra is all smiles. With the LA sky as the backdrop, Chopra looked to be taking a break from it all to relax.
As one of Hollywood's leading talents, the actress keeps a very demanding schedule. She must maintain a healthy balance between her litany of projects to stay mentally fit.
Priyanka has always been upfront about her life and career with her fans through her social media, and with more than 79.5 million followers on her Instagram, she is always in contact with her fans and stays connected with photos that showcase her life as a movie star and what her life looks like behind the scenes. Being so open and honest has endeared Priyanka to millions of fans.
Priyanka Had Aspirations Of Being An Engineer!
It may be hard to imagine it now, but many moons ago, Chopra was intent on becoming an aeronautical engineer! Of course, this was before she was crowned Miss World of India, which changed her career path forever. After winning, Priyanka put those dreams on hold and picked up others, catapulting her to the international star she is today. Now, she is a star among stars, and there is no turning back!
Priyanka Has Her Ow Production Company
Instead of acting only in front of the camera, Priyanka has made steps to be a force behind the lens through her own production company. Hoping to help other actors make their way into the industry, Chopra launched her own company, Purple Pebble Pictures, to find and nurture local talent in India.
Managing the company alongside her mother Madhu since 2015 in Mumbai, Chopra helps promote those in the television and film industries in the country and showcases their talents to international audiences.
The company has made a lot of headway in only a few years and has even snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with The White Tiger. This movie made Hollywood recognize the force of her aspirations.
Priyanka Made History When She Signed With Guess
A few years ago, in 2018, Priyanka made history again when she became the first Indian woman to become the face of the Guess brand, joining other models like Adriana Lima, Claudia Schiffer, and Anna Nicole Smith.