Priyanka Chopra, In Swimsuit, Brings The Laughter!

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

The actress is all smiles and laughs in her latest swimsuit photos

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Eric Bledsoe & No. 7 Pick To Raptors For OG Anunoby

'I'm The Worst Auditioner': Jennifer Aniston Confesses To Sebastian Stan

RHOD Star Lesa Milan's 'Mina Roe' Fashion Week Show Crashes Designer's Website After Bravo Debut

Jessie James Decker Is Red Hot In Bikini

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Myles Turner & TJ McConnell To Hornets For Package Centered On No. 13 Pick

Priyanka Is Sitting Pretty In Pool!

Basking in a beautiful two-piece vintage green swimsuit while lounging in a pool, movie star Priyanka Chopra is all smiles. With the LA sky as the backdrop, Chopra looked to be taking a break from it all to relax.

As one of Hollywood's leading talents, the actress keeps a very demanding schedule. She must maintain a healthy balance between her litany of projects to stay mentally fit.

Priyanka has always been upfront about her life and career with her fans through her social media, and with more than 79.5 million followers on her Instagram, she is always in contact with her fans and stays connected with photos that showcase her life as a movie star and what her life looks like behind the scenes. Being so open and honest has endeared Priyanka to millions of fans.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Priyanka Had Aspirations Of Being An Engineer!

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 564025

It may be hard to imagine it now, but many moons ago, Chopra was intent on becoming an aeronautical engineer! Of course, this was before she was crowned Miss World of India, which changed her career path forever. After winning, Priyanka put those dreams on hold and picked up others, catapulting her to the international star she is today. Now, she is a star among stars, and there is no turning back!

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Twins With Sister In Bikini

Priyanka Has Her Ow Production Company

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 842245

Instead of acting only in front of the camera, Priyanka has made steps to be a force behind the lens through her own production company. Hoping to help other actors make their way into the industry, Chopra launched her own company, Purple Pebble Pictures, to find and nurture local talent in India.

Managing the company alongside her mother Madhu since 2015 in Mumbai, Chopra helps promote those in the television and film industries in the country and showcases their talents to international audiences.

The company has made a lot of headway in only a few years and has even snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with The White Tiger. This movie made Hollywood recognize the force of her aspirations.

Priyanka Made History When She Signed With Guess

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 2914948

A few years ago, in 2018, Priyanka made history again when she became the first Indian woman to become the face of the Guess brand, joining other models like Adriana Lima, Claudia Schiffer, and Anna Nicole Smith.

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Her 'Real Summer Style'

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Shows Off Backside

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Lounges With 'Roommate'

Danica Patrick In Bikini Forms Human Pyramid

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.