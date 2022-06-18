Malia Manuel Embraces Summer In Swimsuit

Summer is finally upon us, and Malia Manuel isn't slowing down for anything as she delights her fans with yet another breathtaking shot of her in her element. The elite surfer has an amazing figure, which she flaunts in this adorable lululemon onesie.

A 28-year-old Hawaiian surfer, Malia Manuel, broke into the professional surfing scene when she won the U.S. Open of Surfing at 14. She has been ranked as one of the top ten female surfers in the world for the past ten years.

Keep reading to find out more.

Embracing Summer In Swimsuit

The Sports Illustrated model flashed a smile sideways as she embraced summer, her sunglasses on her head as her hourglass body accentuated her swimwear. The blue ocean and the sky formed the ideal backdrop for the shot.

summer in full effect 💙 @lululemon

she captioned, and in turn, her followers flooded her with compliments;

"Malia Rules ! " while another added, "I love this😍"

How Malia Stays Hydrated

Malia wants the world to know that while surfing is a full-fledged sport that requires precision and athleticism, she means business on the waves just as much as the men! She is well-known on Instagram, where she has over 243,000 followers, for posting about the sport and her precious downtime. In one recent post, she wears a black two-piece bikini with a striped shirt as an overlay, along with a can of Athletic drew, a brand she currently represents.

Still Maintaining Beauty

Malia was outside showering in the backyard in a black one-piece swimsuit in a cute post that showed her sweet side.

She is careful not to let the sun damage her gorgeous skin because she spends so much time in it, and in the second accompanying photo in the post, she can be seen slathering her glowing skin with sunscreen.

It must be working because she always appears to have skin that everyone wishes they had!

showers are better outside ☺️💚 @sunbum #sunbumskincare

Elite Surfer

Malia Manuel is not just another pretty face on the scene, hailing from Kaui, Hawaii, and known worldwide as one of surfing's most engaging and formidable competitors.

She's racked up enough impressive finishes to earn the respect of her peers and the sport at large.

She is currently a spokesperson for Lululemon and has amassed an impressive following on Instagram, with over 248,000 followers. She makes it appear effortless, which contributes to her overall appeal!

Couple of the better days in my surf career. If anyone has this full wave hmu 🫶🏽 The drop was missed…

