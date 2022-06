What the New York Mets have been able to do this season despite having to deal with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer being on the injury list is certainly impressive. The Mets made some great offseason moves throughout the 2021-2022 offseason and those moves are surely paying off for them. It's to be expected that they're going to make even more at the trade deadline.

Steve Cohen isn't afraid to spend, so you know the Mets are going to get better.