NFL News: Brandon Aiyuk Calls Trey Lance 'Special'

Lance has also been working with Niners legend Steve Young, who recently called him 'awesomely raw' and raved about how exciting it is to watch him develop:
"It's going to be super exciting," Young said. "And I said earlier, he's awesomely raw, and we're going to watch the development. There's not going to be part of his development as a player that happens somewhere else. At North Dakota State, it happened a little bit, but it's all going to happen as a Forty-Niner. A lot of guys have it in college a lot more. They play a lot more, develop in other places. We're going to get to watch it all. So, we're all invested and are in it for the long haul."
That's the ultimate praise a Niners QB can ask for. So he better deliver now.