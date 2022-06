The Seattle Seahawks are about to go through a tough transition. Moving on from a Hall of Famer at quarterback is often complicated, and letting Russell Wilson go all but guarantees they won't be a better team in 2022.

But Pete Caroll and the front office still claim they want to compete at the highest level and aren't ready to tank, even though they play in one of the NFL's toughest divisions. If that's the case, they need to address their depth issues at cornerback.