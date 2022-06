The fact that Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent is somewhat surprising. Yes, he's recovering from an ACL injury, and it's not the only significant injury he's suffered over the past couple of years, but he's too good, too athletic, and too impactful not to take a risk on him.

But that doesn't mean that there's no league-wide interest in him. He's set to miss the first third of the season, but teams like the Green Bay Packers could still try and make a run at him, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell.