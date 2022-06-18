Dakota Johnson Stuns In Elegant Black Dress

The old saying is that every woman should have at least one little black dress (LBD) in her wardrobe that can be used for any occasion. The one Dakota Johnson wears in a recent photo is the perfect example of understated elegance in one Instagram post where she is seated with a friend in white.

With her hair cascading off her bare shoulders, the black sleeveless dress embodies the type of style and class synonymous with Dakota's mother and grandmother, both Hollywood legends in their own right.

But the 50 Shades Of Grey star is becoming a formidable actress in her own right these days, and there are many interesting things about her that even her biggest fans may not be aware of!