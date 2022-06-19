Christina Aguilera Talks About Overcoming Childhood Trauma, Shares Self-Care Strategies

Christina Aguilera never let her childhood trauma negatively shape her.

The 41-year-old noughties pop superstar has always been open about experiencing domestic abuse when she was young. In an interview with Paper in 2018, she said, "I watched my mom have to be submissive, watch her Ps and Qs, or she's gonna get beat up."

Instead of letting the experience defeat her, she used it as a motivation to become a strong and independent woman and ultimately forge a successful career in entertainment. Read the details below.