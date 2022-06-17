Brooke Wells In Bikini Is Back To Business

Earlier this year, 7x CrossFit competitor, Brooke Wells, shared a picture of herself with her twin sister, Sydney, during their New York vacation. Going to the big apple let them rest before the CrossFit Open season, and they also proved that weightlifters could have fun. Because she has a more solidified career than her sister, many people don’t realize she’s a twin.

Double Mint Twins

Wells wore a tan bikini with a low-waist bottom and triangle top highlighting her washboard body, while Sydney opted for a white bikini with a ruched top and mini net sarong.

They both wore their long hair in platinum shades and perched sunglasses on their heads, ready to wear them once the sun came out.

The Wells twins also shared a picture with a friend, Shannon Ford, who wore a dark blue bikini with a light blue sarong and had red hair contrasting their light tones.

Back To Business

Following an unfortunate elbow injury during the games last year, Wells pulled out of the competition and underwent a Tommy John surgery.

This year, she made an impressive comeback by topping the women’s leaderboard at the Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge. Wells told the Morning Chalk-Up that she relished the moment because she missed being on the competition floor.

Immediately after returning, Wells made it a mission to remind people that she deserves the top spot.

 Keeping Fit And Healthy

Wells drinks protein shakes to help her during training because they rehydrate her and speed up recovery. She’s taken her health more seriously following her surgery and keeps a bottle of water beside her to prevent dehydration.

Wells also adds flexibility exercises to her routine to aid her mobility and strength.

Moving On To The CrossFit Games

Wells noted that the “real” games training starts this month, with the CrossFit Game drawing closer. She qualified at the Open earlier this year. She joined the rest of the competitors in the arena showing off her arm strength and fit body in an athleisure outfit. She wore maroon biker shorts and a grey sports bra with her hair tied back in loose braids.

Her glutes pulsed as she walked towards the next challenge flaunting her toned body. Wells said the real game grind begins, and her followers agreed. They encouraged her in the comments saying,

“Goo get ‘em girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️ who hooooo. You got this 👏👏,” “Hard Work looks Beautiful 😍😍😍😍,” and “So stoked to watch your COMEBACK🙌🔥.”

