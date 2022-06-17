Brooke Wells In Bikini Is Back To Business

Wells wore a tan bikini with a low-waist bottom and triangle top highlighting her washboard body, while Sydney opted for a white bikini with a ruched top and mini net sarong.

They both wore their long hair in platinum shades and perched sunglasses on their heads, ready to wear them once the sun came out.

The Wells twins also shared a picture with a friend, Shannon Ford, who wore a dark blue bikini with a light blue sarong and had red hair contrasting their light tones.