Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Blazer Dress

The decorated skier has been the face of Head sportswear lifestyle line for years and even wore Head skis when she won her first Olympic medal. Although Vonn retired from sports in 2019, she still maintains the spotlight. She joined the recently concluded Head Sportswear event in New York to reveal the fall Legacy collection.

Legacy was born when Roman Stepek joined, and they talked of expanding into apparel. They had the same vision and were able to create what the skier called "my perfect line," which was a layering women's collection.

It could be worn on the slopes and fashionable for an evening lodge by the fire. Vonn, who enjoys vacationing with her pets, collaborates with Under Armour for Project Johnson's collection and was named an ambassador for the line in 2019.