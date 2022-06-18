Lindsey Vonn is always appearing glamorous in all her outings. Her top-notch fashion sense cannot be reckoned with. The glam queen shared a sizzling picture with her 2.1 Instagram followers rocking a thigh-skimming blazer dress.
Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Blazer Dress
The Latest
Definition Of Elegance
The professional skier, who has been vocal about depression, has proved to be the definition of elegance in the various elegant dresses she wears. She took to Instagram to share a dazzling picture rocking a navy blue satin blazer dress with a fringe drape.
The gorgeous thigh-skimming dress was paired with nude heels and a colorful mini-bag. The skier styled her blonde hair in the center and opted for minimal makeup. Many fans were blown away by her flawless, simple, and classy appearance and took to commenting on it.
Glamour Queen
In another upload, the alpine skier looked glamorous at an opening gala for the Academy of Museum. The Olympic gold medalist looked magnificent in a long-sleeve glittering black dress. The floor-length gown featured a high neck and a high-leg slit which showed off her beautiful legs.
The glamour queen paired her glittering outfit with a pair of black heels with silver gemstones, hooped earrings, a black purse, and a gold watch. One of her 2.1 million followers commented on her enchanting look with "Mesmerizing," and another commented with "Elegant super beautiful angel," adding a red heart emoji.
Face Of Head Sportswear.
The decorated skier has been the face of Head sportswear lifestyle line for years and even wore Head skis when she won her first Olympic medal. Although Vonn retired from sports in 2019, she still maintains the spotlight. She joined the recently concluded Head Sportswear event in New York to reveal the fall Legacy collection.
Legacy was born when Roman Stepek joined, and they talked of expanding into apparel. They had the same vision and were able to create what the skier called "my perfect line," which was a layering women's collection.
It could be worn on the slopes and fashionable for an evening lodge by the fire. Vonn, who enjoys vacationing with her pets, collaborates with Under Armour for Project Johnson's collection and was named an ambassador for the line in 2019.
To-Do Lists
Since Vonn's retirement, she has been going on various adventures exploring the mountains she once raced on. She has been doing a lot of après-ski and wishes to visit Japan for their slopes. Another thing on her to-do list is to launch her makeup collection, despite facing mental health struggles.
The collection was supposed to be unveiled but was put on hold due to the pandemic, "We had a whole line ready to go, but then COVID[-19] derailed it", she explained. She saw this as an excellent opportunity to rethink the idea since the makeup world is "so crowded." Recently Vonn and Stepek revealed that Head would be launching a men's Legacy collection next year and a summer line.