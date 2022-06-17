Lindsey Vonn On Becoming A Champion Despite Mental Health Struggles

While Lindsey Vonn was winning medals left and right throughout her 19-year career in alpine ski racing, she was also having mental health issues. “Everything about my life seemed so perfect to people. But I struggle like everyone else,” the Olympian told People in an interview in 2012.

She was just a teenager when depression first hit, and there were times when it hit so hard she couldn’t even get out of bed. But Vonn had her sport and it got her through her difficulties.

Scroll to read how she became a champion despite her mental health struggles.