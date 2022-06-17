Hailee Steinfeld's Dating History: Her Rumored And Confirmed Ex-Boyfriends

Closeup of Hailee Steinfeld with long center-parted hairstyle
Shutterstock | 842245

Fatima Araos

For such a big Hollywood star, Hailee Steinfeld has a surprisingly low-profile love life. The 25-year-old True Grit actress has had about three rumored romances and one confirmed ex-boyfriend, whom she never talked about.

She’s always been protective of her privacy, hence the relatively quiet relationship history. Back in 2018, amid dating rumors with Niall Horan, she told Us Weekly, “[S]ometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life…I am a very private person.”

Scroll for a look at Steinfeld’s relationship history.

Rumor: Charlie Puth (2015)

Closeup of Charlie Puth
Shutterstock | 673594

The two sparked romance rumors after they were seen hanging out backstage at the 2015 American Music Awards. Puth was also being linked to Meghan Trainor at the time, and he denied that rumor by saying that he already had a girl in his life. Fans speculated that the girl was Steinfeld.

Confirmed: Cameron Smoller (2016 – 2017)

Though Steinfeld never talked about her relationship with Instagram personality Cameron Smoller, they didn’t keep it a secret, either. They often appeared on each other’s feed (in fact, Smoller has not deleted his posts of Steinfeld until now), and they attended a number of red carpet events together. In fact, they went public with their romance at the 2017 Golden Globes afterparty, although by then they had already been dating for almost a year.

For unknown reasons, they broke up around November 2017.

Rumor: Justin Bieber (2017)

Closeup of Justin Bieber with messy hair
Shutterstock | 673594

According to Stylecaster, citing TMZ, Steinfeld and Bieber met at church and then dated for about a month. The Dickinson star was asked if the rumor was true during an episode of SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up and she denied it, saying, “I am not [dating Bieber]. It’s crazy. I don’t know why people make such a big deal. We’re friends. We’ve been friends for years.”

Rumor: Niall Horan (2018)

This was Steinfeld’s most talked-about hookup, and many fans believed it was real although it was never confirmed. Rumors started when the two were spotted out in Los Angeles holding hands and looking very much like a couple. Horan also once greeted Steinfeld on Instagram for her birthday, calling her the “loveliest person on the planet” and ending the post with “Love ya hails.” In an interview with Cosmopolitan in October 2018, the actress alluded to being in love as well.

By January 2019, though, it seemed the duo had broken up, and Steinfeld has not been linked to anyone since then.

