Hailee Steinfeld's Dating History: Her Rumored And Confirmed Ex-Boyfriends

For such a big Hollywood star, Hailee Steinfeld has a surprisingly low-profile love life. The 25-year-old True Grit actress has had about three rumored romances and one confirmed ex-boyfriend, whom she never talked about.

She’s always been protective of her privacy, hence the relatively quiet relationship history. Back in 2018, amid dating rumors with Niall Horan, she told Us Weekly, “[S]ometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life…I am a very private person.”

Scroll for a look at Steinfeld’s relationship history.