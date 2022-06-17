Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Enjoys Pre-Weekend Dip

Stassie Karanikolaou shared a new picture with her 11 million followers earlier today promoting her new brand, Sunny Vodka. The model who started as a social media influencer does more than dip her toes in different waters. She's expanding her horizon and creating a legacy for herself by building her modeling portfolio and venturing into business. So far, she's done well for herself, and her social media following keeps growing daily.

