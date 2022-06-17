Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Enjoys Pre-Weekend Dip

Stassie Karanikolaou shared a new picture with her 11 million followers earlier today promoting her new brand, Sunny Vodka. The model who started as a social media influencer does more than dip her toes in different waters. She's expanding her horizon and creating a legacy for herself by building her modeling portfolio and venturing into business. So far, she's done well for herself, and her social media following keeps growing daily.

Soaking Up The Sun With Sunny Vodka

The model sat by the poolside with her legs halfway inside the water, and her body leaned backward on her hands. Her sitting posture gave a perfect angle of her defined abs and curvy lower body. Stassie wore an olive bikini with a string bottom and underwired bra, which complimented her tanned skin. In another shot, the model propped her half-drunk Sunny Vodka bottle by her side profile, giving a clear view of her ribcage tattoo and waist chain.

Going Latex For Friendly Collaboration

As part of her new business plan, Stassie collaborated with her best friend Kylie Jenner on her latest makeup kit. They matched in pastel latex one-piece bodysuits paired with matching opera-length fingerless gloves, straight weaves, and platform stiletto boots. The collection called STASSIE x KYLIE launched three days ago to the excitement of their fans. Stassie and Kylie have been friends for over a decade, although they didn't become prominent features in each other's lives until the latter's fallout with Jordyn Woods.

Cast Is The New 'High Fashion'

Stassie celebrated her 25th birthday with a cast on her right leg after spraining it earlier this month. Instead of sitting around and moping, the model turned it into a fashion statement by flawlessly incorporating it in all her outfits.

Even after her celebration, Stassie wore her cast in a photoshoot with Kylie promoting their new joint collection. Unlike their original brand photoshoot, they opted for neutrals letting their nail polish and makeup kit add the necessary color pop to the shoot.

Something Sexy For Playboy

Stassie was recently featured in Playboy's Centerfold magazine posing naked with tanned lines forming bikini prints on her body. The model tapped her sexy and sultry side for the centerfold and it didn't surprise her followers since they were used to seeing that side of her once in a while. They approved of her feature saying she looked amazing. Her friend, Justine Skye joked about her getting sand in her nether regions although she liked the picture.

