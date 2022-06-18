'I'm The Worst Auditioner': Jennifer Aniston Confesses To Sebastian Stan

In a recent episode of Actors on Actors hosted by Variety and presented by Apple TV+, Jennifer Aniston sat down with Sebastian Stan. They had a warm, candid conversation regarding their acting careers and current projects.

As they shared their experiences, Sebastian joked about going into auditions with a "please hire me" mindset, to which Jennifer groaned and confessed to dreading auditions. "I was terrified of it...I would walk into that room just shaking," she said. "It's a shock I ever got hired," she added. However, this didn't seem to hinder her acting prowess from being displayed.