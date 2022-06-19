'To My Dying Day, I Will Stand By Every Word Of My Testimony': Amber Heard Talks About Her Allegations

We all followed the famous trial between 59-year-old actor superstar Johnny Depp and his ex 36 years old wife, actress Amber Heard.

If you didn't follow the trial, you must have heard how it went down in the news or through conversations.

Even though Depp won the trial, Amber Heard sat down in an interview for TODAY and claimed that she told the truth about her relationship with her ex-husband Depp.

We will tell you a recap of the events and what Heard said in her interview on the 14th of June.