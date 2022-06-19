'To My Dying Day, I Will Stand By Every Word Of My Testimony': Amber Heard Talks About Her Allegations

When Guthrie mentioned to Heard how many people were "disgusted" by the whole thing and didn't feel any sympathy toward Heard or Depp, Heard said she understood. Still, people must know that the entire trial and matter represented something much bigger.
"I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it's been covered and not seeing Hollywood brats at their worst." Heard said.
When Heard started talking about the First Amendment, she claimed that she told the truth even though Guthrie mentioned how the First Amendment "doesn't protect lies that amount to defamation."
Heard's response to Guthrie was how "this is not only about our First Amendment rights to speak … It's a freedom to speak truth to power, and that's all I spoke. I spoke it to power, and I paid the price."
The trial may have ended, but we probably won't stop hearing about it for a long time.