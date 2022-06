A report surfaced on Wednesday that Sasha Banks requested her WWE release. The report has yet to be confirmed, but now there are multiple reports that say this is true and she has people working on it.

"The claim, again, unverified by us as of yet, were that Banks’ lawyers were involved and there had been eyes on a physical WWE release."

Andrew Zarian noted, “I cannot confirm she’s been released. But, I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done.”