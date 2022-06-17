MMA News: Dana White Thinks Amanda Nunes Doesn't Want It As Much Anymore

In a recent interview, Dana White had a bunch to say about Amanda Nunes. She lost her title back at UFC 269 to Julianna Pena, and although they're set to rematch at UFC 277, White believes that Pena can come away with a win here because Amanda Nunes is not the same fighter that she once was due to the money that she's made.

"The question is, for Amanda – and this is what happens to all fighters – you know the big narrative we don't pay anybody? Amanda's rich," White said. "Amanda is a multi-millionaire who is now at a completely different financial status. She has a baby now. Her life – she is not that hungry savage she was when she started to take this run at becoming a world champion. A lot of that factors in."

"And now Julianna's at a place where she beat her, Julianna's starting to see a lot of the things that come along with being the world champion now – financially, popularity as you get out in the world," White said. "That belt is the key that opens a lot of doors. So I'm sure she wants to get to that Amanda Nunes level, financially and everything else. All that stuff factors into the fight, and those are all questions I can't answer."