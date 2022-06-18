Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Celebrates The Queen

Elizabeth Hurley joined millions of English people to celebrate the longest-living Monarch of the country last two weeks. The actress was on the Caribbean Islands filming the second part of Father Christmas is Back, but she showed true patriotism by flying Britain's colors.

The festivities in the UK were second to none, with celebrities both home and abroad showing up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Ed Sheeran also performed his hit single Perfect in front of Buckingham Palace to the delight of the citizens camped outside.