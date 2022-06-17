Candice Swanepoel Lounges In Bikini

Close Up Of Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock | 2131613

chisom

Candice Swanepoel shared a release date for her swimwear collaboration with Alo by modeling a tiny black bikini on her Instagram page. The 33-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel showed a lot of skin in the swimwear with thin straps holding the Allotropic bikini together.

The South African native posed beside a pool, with her enviable physique, relaxing by the pool as it forms a major part of the picture's scenery.

introducing @alo@tropicofc swim collab dropping june 20 🌊 #aloxtropicofc

don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Candice Reveals Release Date

Candice Swanepoel close up
Shutterstock | 2131613

She was accessorized with thick gold earrings and wore little to no makeup. Swanepoel's blonde hair was combed back straight behind her head, revealing her ears. Tropic of C was founded in 2018 by Swanepoel. According to its website, it is "an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach." It frequently sells swimwear for hundreds of dollars for an entire outfit.

Swanepoel spends a lot of time modelling and selling her clothes, but she also works for other major brands.

She recently modelled several pieces for Kim Kardashian's Skims.

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Bikini Bombshell

Candice is constantly serving us sultry images of herself, and we can't get enough of the bad girl look she pulls. The South African model was in Miami recently for a sultry photoshoot for Tropic of C swimsuits (the former ballet dancer is also creative director for the brand).

 

In one Instagram photo, the former Victoria's Secret model, 33, grabs the handlebars of a quad bike while wearing a leopard print skimpy bikini and a braided ponytail. "Beauty or Beast?" says the mother of two to her 17 million followers.

Actively Promoting Her Brands

Candice knows her onions when running a business, as she successfully runs her swimwear line. She continuously releases swimwear lines that amaze her fans with how creative she is each time. Swanepoel wore a simple yet sexy Tropic Of C swimsuit, which she co-founded with Daniela Manfredi, the former Senior Vice President and Creative Director at Victoria's Secret.

Face Of DL1961

Swanepoel is delighted to be part of DL1961's denim company, as she rightly told Baazar.

For Swanepoel, modelling the collection was about more than endorsing the eco-conscious jeans she wears—it was about the people who made them. "When I met Sarah Ahmed and her family, we just connected," Swanepoel says of DL1961's creative director. "I am a female business owner, as are they, and I love their story as much as I love what they are creating."

