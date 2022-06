Last month, she shot a campaign with fashion brand, Loewe posing nude in a bathtub. She had soapy foam up to her shoulders leaving only that part of her body bare while she propped the focus object - a black mini tote - on her left hand. Kaia wore her black hair in a messy low bun.

Although she's famous for her modeling career, Kaia also dips her toes into acting. The latest news from Deadline says the 20-year-old will feature in Mrs. American Pie.