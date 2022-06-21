Unsolved Mysteries: Nursing Student Vanished After Car Crash

It has been 18 years since Maura Murray disappeared after her car ran into a tree along Route 112 in North Haverville, New Hampshire. The nursing student made headlines after her mysterious disappearance baffled investigators how she vanished without a trace within a few minutes before the police arrived at the scene. Since then, numerous exhausted leads have left investigators with more questions and answers.

On Feb. 9, 2004, Murray had rammed her car against a snowbank around seven o'clock in the evening. Her car was severely damaged and rendered inoperable due to the cracked windshield on the driver's side and the broken radiator of her 1996 Black Saturn S-Series. Woodville residents who lived near the crash site and a school bus driver who was driving past called 911 to report the accident.

In addition, the bus driver offered a helping hand to Murray, who refused and pleaded for him not to call the police. She told the bus driver she had contacted AAA, which later turned out to be false and improbable mainly because of the limited phone service in that remote area.