It's that time of the year, and Mandy Rose is ready to embrace summer in full swing. The WWE athlete enjoys sunbathing and other swimming activities, as shown on her Instagram feed. She doesn't wait for the weather to warm up before spicing things on social media and in her personal life. Last spring, she showed off her ripped body in a two-toned bikini after spending hours in the sun and making her skin tone darker.
Mandy Rose Shows Off Tan In Bikini
The Latest
Showing Off Her Hard Work
Rose wore a pale yellow bandeau top with a knotted center and bold bow perched on it resting on her mounding cleavage. She paired the top with a high-rise navy thing digging into her slim waist and accentuating her curvy hips. She also wore her brunette hair in a long straight style to her waist.
The athlete bared her washboard abs in the same set showing the result of her hard work within a month.
Keeping Fit With Energy Drinks And Workout
The athlete consumes energy drinks before getting her workout done. According to Muscle and Fitness, she didn't have a strict diet at the beginning of her career but seeing the effective changes to her body when she occasionally did encourage her to keep up. Although she's settled into her role as a badass wrestler and a force to be reckoned with, Rose says fitness is her first love.
Rose incorporates squats, boxing, pushups, and other exercises into her routine.
Not Going Anywhere
Rose's top position in her career as a member of the formidable Toxic Attraction group doesn't bode well with many WWE NXT fans. They often express their displeasure after her wins saying she's reigned as the queen of the arena long enough and someone else needs to carry the torch. Unfortunately for them, the women's champion is not letting up on her title yet. She wrote, "Want to be on my level? Climb bitch 🙃," in response to the backlash she got from her previous post.
Who Can Take The Title From Her?
She added another post asking, "Honestly though, who can take this title away from me?"
It was a taunt to disgruntled fans in her comment section who always suggested names of other female wrestlers they felt could be formidable adversaries for the champion. Some took the bait and listed names while others stuck by her saying no one. Regardless of the answers, opinions don't mean anything if the supposed opponents can't win.