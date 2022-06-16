Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Kaley Cuoco knows a thing about looking good on the red carpet, evidenced by this sparkly glamour look she wore to the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The Emmy-nominated actress, back on the awards circuit for her lead role in HBO's The Flight Attendant, looked stunning in a Stella McCartney sparkly yellow minidress on Instagram. The dazzling gown had flared sleeves and a high neckline, giving Cuoco's look a decidedly campy '70s vibe. Stylist Brad Goreski accessorized the gown with a Jimmy Choo feathered clutch and Anita Ko stud earrings.

Scroll to see the dress.

Sparkly Dress With A Twist

Cuoco wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik mules to achieve a monochrome look. The mules, however, were not Cuoco's only kicks of the night. The actress also wore Air Jordan 1 sneakers for a sporty-meets-glam look. Her sneakers were made of white and black leather with yellow and volt highlights. The shoes gave Cuoco's look a fun twist, which coordinated with her colorful accents.

Cover Star Of Remix

Kaley Cuoco brought her modeling A-game for her latest Covergirl moment in the new issue of Remix. The Flight Attendant star stepped before Nino Muoz's lens for the magazine's "Luxe Redux" issue, which highlights luxury fashion. Cuoco can be seen in a behind-the-scenes video compilation dressed in looks ranging from suiting to streetwear and styled by Brad Goreski. The actress wears Gucci, Coach, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, and Calvin Klein denim, suits, blazers, barrettes, and crop tops. Bulgari, Versace, Anabela Chan, and Jennifer Fisher's jewelry completed each look.

Permanently Booped

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet met on the Flight Attendants set and have been best friends ever since; they both have matching tattoos with meanings they revealed. During a Q&A with E! News Daily Pop, the co-stars revealed that they took a liking to each other during their chemistry read for the HBO Max series that Cuoco gave Mamet a little "boop" tap on the nose.

“It became a thing, and then we did it all the time,” Cuoco shared, adding that the two got the word “boop” tattooed on their arms in April 2022.

I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet . Glad we made it official. Thank you @ar.bel for the perfection 🖤

Heart On A Sleeve

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make an adorable couple!

On Instagram, the The Flight Attendant star cuddled up to Pelphrey, 39, while on an outdoor getaway surrounded by trees. Cuoco, 36, kissed the Ozark" actor on the cheek in one of the slides she shared.

