Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Kaley Cuoco knows a thing about looking good on the red carpet, evidenced by this sparkly glamour look she wore to the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The Emmy-nominated actress, back on the awards circuit for her lead role in HBO's The Flight Attendant, looked stunning in a Stella McCartney sparkly yellow minidress on Instagram. The dazzling gown had flared sleeves and a high neckline, giving Cuoco's look a decidedly campy '70s vibe. Stylist Brad Goreski accessorized the gown with a Jimmy Choo feathered clutch and Anita Ko stud earrings.

