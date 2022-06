Larsa addressed why she hung out with Scott Disick in Miami, who is Kourtney Kardashian's ex. Although her relationship with the Kardashians is not like it used to be, she was on good terms with one of their exes. The Real Housewives Of Miami star explained, "We've been friends forever. We always stay in touch. Our kids are really close".

She further explained they met in Miami because he was there and texted her to come over. Since she had just finished her filming and was five minutes away from his hotel, she decided to stop by and say her greetings. She stated she only spent an hour with him talking about their kids.