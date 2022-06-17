Brooke Burke Shares Workout Tricks For A Sculpted Body

Brooke Burke looks fitter than ever at 50, and that’s because exercise isn’t just an occasional thing for her – it’s a way of life and a full-time gig!

The TV host and actress keeps fit and eats healthy not only for her own well-being but also to motivate others to do the same. She teaches exercise classes, makes workout videos, and also has her own fitness app, Brooke Burke Body. Talk about dedication!

“Health and wellness is a big part of my lifestyle,” she told Closer Weekly in an interview, and it definitely shows in that sculpted body of hers!