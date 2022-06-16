Danica Patrick In Bikini Forms Human Pyramid

Close up of Danica Patrick
Former NASCAR racer Danica Patrick feels better after removing her breast implants and she's showing off her body more. The retired athlete spoke about embracing self-love and moving on from unrealistic beauty standards. She celebrated her 40th birthday with friends on a beach with all ladies posing in their swimwear and looking every inch as beautiful on the outside as they felt within. Danica's new mantra is healing from the inside out and she's spreading the message everywhere she goes.

A Human Pyramid Of Friends

Danica Patrick in black one-shoulder minidress
Danica was the peak of the pyramid in her bright pink cutout one-piece swimwear. She wore a gold three-decker necklace and chrome-lens sunglasses with her black hair tied in a bun. Her toned thighs stood out as she leaned on her friends for support.

After their pyramid, they played volleyball, ate at a beach picnic, and partied all night. Next, the ladies had the bright idea to recreate their human pyramid, only this time they wore fancy dresses!

'Welcome Aboard Danica's Forty'

Danica went all-out for her 40th birthday bash, getting the ladies coordinated swimwear - plain-colored bikinis and one-pieces worn underneath white tank tops. The tank tops read, "Welcome Aboard Danica's Forty", while their accompanying hats read "AHOY". Danica also had a red and blue towel that read, "Danica's 40th Like a Fine Wine, She gets better with time." The group included water activities in their itinerary and switched their tanks to another one that said, "Boats N Hoes."

More Than A Party

Danica Patrick in a cleavage-baring orange dress
Apart from her 40th birthday, the businesswoman celebrated her breast implant removal and new health journey. Although she was apprehensive about sharing her journey on the internet, Danica felt it necessary to help other women dealing with similar issues.

Three years after getting her implants in 2014, they started attacking her internal organs and outward appearance. She suffered organ failures, bloating, and hair loss, so she researched the cause and removed the implants last April when she discovered they were the culprits.

Encouraging Body Positivity

About two weeks after sharing her implant removal story, Danica showed off her new and healthy body in a blue bikini. Although her boobs were significantly smaller, she didn't mind because it meant she was healthier. She urged women to love their bodies and avoid body enhancement surgeries unless they were necessary because it's always about fixing something that's not broken. She ended her caption by saying,

"However, all I’m saying is, if we don’t have an insecurity issue... any potential risk or danger go away."

