Danica Patrick In Bikini Forms Human Pyramid

Former NASCAR racer Danica Patrick feels better after removing her breast implants and she's showing off her body more. The retired athlete spoke about embracing self-love and moving on from unrealistic beauty standards. She celebrated her 40th birthday with friends on a beach with all ladies posing in their swimwear and looking every inch as beautiful on the outside as they felt within. Danica's new mantra is healing from the inside out and she's spreading the message everywhere she goes.

